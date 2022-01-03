Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

