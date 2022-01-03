Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 19,101 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,314 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.