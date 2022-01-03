Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,418 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

