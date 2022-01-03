Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 581 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 492,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $64,725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $140.64. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

