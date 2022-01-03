DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $224.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.18.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

