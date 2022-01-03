East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Update

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,800 shares, a growth of 405.2% from the November 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESSC stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,671. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09. East Stone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter worth $138,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $182,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

