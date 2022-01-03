Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $120.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

