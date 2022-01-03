Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the November 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.