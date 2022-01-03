Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,463,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,622,000 after buying an additional 203,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

