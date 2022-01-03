Egerton Capital UK LLP Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373,683 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.86% of Analog Devices worth $533,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

