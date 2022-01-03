Einsteinium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,403.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $10,403.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00319063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,247,410 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

