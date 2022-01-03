Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $751,501.46

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $751,501.46 and approximately $21,497.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

