Elrond Price Tops $239.00 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Elrond has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $239.00 or 0.00512697 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.77 billion and approximately $82.38 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00233303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00033325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00086316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,984,887 coins and its circulating supply is 19,967,131 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

