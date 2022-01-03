Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.86. 9,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 721,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

A number of research firms have commented on EBS. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after buying an additional 307,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 217,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

