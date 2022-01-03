EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Purchases C$13,568.00 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,496,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,773,899.98.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$13,674.00.

Shares of CVE EMX opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$294.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$4.83.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.