Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.33 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $64.68 million and approximately $294,567.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00229495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.03 or 0.00508774 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00084786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,665,734 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.