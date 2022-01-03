Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

E has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

E traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,032. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. ENI has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, analysts predict that ENI will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

