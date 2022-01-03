ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 1,395.7% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERYP shares. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities cut ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.28. 5,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,704. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,656 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

