ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 1,395.7% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERYP shares. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities cut ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.28. 5,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,704. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73.
About ERYTECH Pharma
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
