Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to report sales of $22.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 832.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $98.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $499,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMBL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 843,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

