Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 696.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 980,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,356 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

