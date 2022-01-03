EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESLOY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.