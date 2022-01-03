EUNO (EUNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,154.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. EUNO has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $19,154.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00470299 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,416,878,015 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

