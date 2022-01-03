Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the third quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

