Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.10 Million

Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report $58.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $61.30 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $26.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93. Eventbrite has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 722,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,508,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

