Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.09 Million

Brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce $102.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. Everbridge posted sales of $75.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $367.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $452.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.27.

In other Everbridge news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. 31,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.06. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

