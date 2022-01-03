Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Shares of RE opened at $273.92 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

