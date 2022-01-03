Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 53752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

Experian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

