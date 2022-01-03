Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 273,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

EXR opened at $226.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.03. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

