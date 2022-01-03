Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Cap of $7.08 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00006034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $7.08 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

FTM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.