Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

