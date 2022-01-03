Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $127,166,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

