FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

FBK opened at $43.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.