Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $51.79 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19.

