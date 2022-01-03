Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $297.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.36 and a 200 day moving average of $267.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.