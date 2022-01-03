Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $98,000 in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $25.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $514.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

