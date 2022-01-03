Financial Analysis: Puxin (NEW) vs. Its Rivals

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 70 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Puxin to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -47.91% -327.13% -32.28% Puxin Competitors -1.90% -60.98% 4.79%

10.1% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Puxin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin Competitors 341 1198 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 96.35%. Given Puxin’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Puxin has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puxin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million -$4.93 million -0.16 Puxin Competitors $474.27 million -$9.61 million -19.91

Puxin’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Puxin. Puxin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Puxin rivals beat Puxin on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

