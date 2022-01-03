Financial Comparison: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) versus Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.46 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Travelzoo $53.60 million 2.27 -$13.42 million $0.36 27.61

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SurgePays and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.15%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than SurgePays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Travelzoo 8.00% 929.93% 3.80%

Summary

Travelzoo beats SurgePays on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

