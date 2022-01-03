Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $5.21 on Top Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $66.45 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00011306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,751,912 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

