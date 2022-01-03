First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

