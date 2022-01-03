First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.40

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 3682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 187,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

