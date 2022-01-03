First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $136.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

