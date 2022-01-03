First National Trust Co Purchases 256 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,353,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $174,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of QCOM opened at $182.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35. The firm has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

