First National Trust Co Sells 1,725 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $58.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $3,413,816. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

