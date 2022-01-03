First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $82,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC opened at $206.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.46.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

