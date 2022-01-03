First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in December

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.90. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,649. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

