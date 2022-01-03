First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.73

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 11551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

