First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 90.5% in December

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:QABA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,423. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QABA. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 61.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 25.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

