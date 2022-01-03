First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of FTXR opened at $34.55 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

