First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of FUNC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333. The company has a market cap of $127.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32. First United has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First United during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First United in the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

