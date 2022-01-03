Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 219,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.6% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The stock has a market cap of $239.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

